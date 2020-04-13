National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) received a C$10.00 target price from equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGZ. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark raised shares of Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.25.

Shares of TSE TGZ traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.51. 1,451,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68. Teranga Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.97 and a 12 month high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Teranga Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

