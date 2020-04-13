National Bank Financial Boosts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$4.75

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.70 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 million and a PE ratio of -9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.88. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$4.65.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.