National Bank Financial Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$24.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

TSE:GIL opened at C$22.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$13.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.41.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.89 million. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

