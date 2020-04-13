Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.23.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Also, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

