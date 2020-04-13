Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.
Shares of COOP stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
