Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after buying an additional 1,069,640 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,416,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,073.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 388,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 385,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after buying an additional 340,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,095,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,832. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $123.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.52.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

