Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.67.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,271. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

