Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Receives $19.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Mosaic by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after buying an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,344,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,298,000 after buying an additional 364,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,607,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,787,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,079. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

