Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

MORF stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. Morphic has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of ($0.33) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morphic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

