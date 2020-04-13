Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Morphic alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485,755 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 32,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,571. Morphic has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of ($0.33) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.