Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,438,884.08 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,798 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,438,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,528,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,240,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MORN opened at $124.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $166.59.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
See Also: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.