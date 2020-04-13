Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,438,884.08 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,798 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,438,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,528,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,240,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MORN opened at $124.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $166.59.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.