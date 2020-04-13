Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CFO Sells $844,800.00 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MCO opened at $241.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 207.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

