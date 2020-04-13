Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRCC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore L. Koenig bought 28,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $259,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Steele acquired 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $34,809.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,129.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

