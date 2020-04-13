Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $89.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

