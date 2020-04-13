MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $539,736.64 and approximately $178.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017709 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003602 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003042 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 187,375,051 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.