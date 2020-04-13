MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MONDY stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $49.68.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

