Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.00. Momo has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Momo will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Momo by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 174,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Momo by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

