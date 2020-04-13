Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Analysts

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

MOBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Mobileiron stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mobileiron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 655,845 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

