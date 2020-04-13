Mithril Price Reaches $0.0036 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005821 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,232,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, DigiFinex, LBank, CoinExchange, BitForex, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.