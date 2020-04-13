Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MIRM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

