Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.50 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.81.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.71 million and a P/E ratio of 35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$28.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

