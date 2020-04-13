Mindexcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $564,385.06 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $564,385.06 and $2,562.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.02757642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00205444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

