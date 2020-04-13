Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $33.09 on Friday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $581,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,216,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,072,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mimecast by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

