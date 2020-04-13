MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $134.70 million and approximately $103.21 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.83 or 0.00245204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.01069407 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000737 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,511,048 coins and its circulating supply is 8,001,405 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

