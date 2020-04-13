Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,398,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,803% from the previous session’s volume of 388,741 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLND. Oppenheimer lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.37.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

