Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.16

Midnight Sun Mining Corp (CVE:MMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 572000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33.

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 60% interest in two mineral exploration permit licenses covering an area of 506 square kilometers located in Solwezi, Zambia.

