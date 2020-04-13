MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.63. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

