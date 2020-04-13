Mercury Market Cap Achieves $328,786.53 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. Mercury has a market capitalization of $328,786.53 and approximately $573.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.02762497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00206125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.