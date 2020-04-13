Merculet Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $325,924.83 and $12,093.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Merculet has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.95 or 0.02757889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00206218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX, CoinMex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

