Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 16,290 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Menlo Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the period. Cambria Global Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC owned about 2.16% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 399,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 61,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

