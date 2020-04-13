Menlo Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,035 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,925,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 59,870,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,479,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $31.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

