Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $940.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $249,875.67 and $940.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.01064817 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00262464 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

