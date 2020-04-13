MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Tops $538,359.82

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $538,359.82 and approximately $77,812.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02737879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00216431 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.