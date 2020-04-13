Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital lowered Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $428.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $8,537,467.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

