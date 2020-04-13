Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

MEET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities lowered Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Meet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.70.

MEET stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.35%. Meet Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $4,515,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

