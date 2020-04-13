Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of Meet Group stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $4,515,962.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 284,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

