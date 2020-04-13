Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 98.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mediwound by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mediwound in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

