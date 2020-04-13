Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Million

Analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $3.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the highest is $4.30 million. Mediwound reported sales of $460,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 710.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $19.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $23.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.65 million, with estimates ranging from $28.29 million to $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 98.23%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 179,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,783. The company has a market cap of $43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27. Mediwound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

