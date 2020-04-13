Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the indirect management of a public television (TV) service in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It also invests in audiovisual rights and film production; and sells advertising.

