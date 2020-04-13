Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MFIN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

