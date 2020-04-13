Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. On average, analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

