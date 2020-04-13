Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $786.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matthews International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Matthews International by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.