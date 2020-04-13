Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.39 Million

Analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report sales of $538.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $506.82 million. Match Group posted sales of $464.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.11. 2,457,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. Match Group has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

