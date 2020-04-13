Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.32.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.