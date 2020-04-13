ManpowerGroup’s (MAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

MAN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 659,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,833. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

