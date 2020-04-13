Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,646,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,649% from the previous session’s volume of 94,108 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning and Napier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.57% of Manning and Napier worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Manning and Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.