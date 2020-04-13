MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.19. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.