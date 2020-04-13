M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,076. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

