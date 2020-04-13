Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce $103.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.50 million. Luxfer reported sales of $120.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $400.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $425.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $433.83 million, with estimates ranging from $420.50 million to $441.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NYSE LXFR traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $15.09. 132,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,932. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $399.95 million, a PE ratio of 137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 530,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Luxfer by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Luxfer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Luxfer by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

