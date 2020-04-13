Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of LUNA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 223,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,592. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $187.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Luna Innovations by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Luna Innovations by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.